Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were down 5.3% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $207.76 and last traded at $208.17. Approximately 4,075,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 12,705,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.91.

Specifically, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,563 shares of company stock valued at $104,873,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.08.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 957.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,182 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,032 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.