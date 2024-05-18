Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984,391 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.98% of Comerica worth $145,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Comerica by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $10,068,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

Comerica Trading Up 0.6 %

CMA stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

