Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,511 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Commerce Bancshares worth $52,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $57.48.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

