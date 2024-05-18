CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,917 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.50% of CompoSecure worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMPO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,451,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after buying an additional 45,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 355,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $532.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.72. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

CompoSecure Dividend Announcement

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CompoSecure

In other news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $135,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $30,888,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CompoSecure Profile

(Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

