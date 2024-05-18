Compugen (CGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect Compugen to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compugen Stock Down 1.4 %

CGEN stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

