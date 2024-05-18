Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 403 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631,572 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,449.7% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,210,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,288 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,964,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 924,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,854,000 after purchasing an additional 413,561 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,228,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,618,000 after purchasing an additional 254,941 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1462 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

