Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Trevor Carvey Acquires 18,000 Shares of Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Carvey bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £94,320 ($118,462.70).

Trevor Carvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Conduit alerts:

On Wednesday, April 10th, Trevor Carvey purchased 2,013 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £9,984.48 ($12,540.17).

On Monday, March 25th, Trevor Carvey acquired 9,000 shares of Conduit stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 504 ($6.33) per share, for a total transaction of £45,360 ($56,970.61).

Conduit Stock Performance

Conduit stock opened at GBX 527 ($6.62) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 497.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 480.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Conduit Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 428.32 ($5.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 533 ($6.69). The company has a market capitalization of £827.28 million, a PE ratio of 554.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Conduit Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,052.63%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Conduit from GBX 695 ($8.73) to GBX 700 ($8.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conduit

About Conduit

(Get Free Report)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.