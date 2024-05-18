ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Up 6.3% in April

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $24.44.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 30.0% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 94.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 55,682 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

