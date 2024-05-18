Contrasting Abacus Life (ABL) & Its Peers

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Abacus Life to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Abacus Life and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Abacus Life Competitors 711 3519 3747 145 2.41

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 0.80%. Given Abacus Life’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Abacus Life has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

57.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life 0.11% 4.96% 2.52% Abacus Life Competitors 13.83% 22.66% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abacus Life and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $79.59 million $9.52 million 576.29 Abacus Life Competitors $2.25 billion $283.53 million 5.54

Abacus Life’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life. Abacus Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Abacus Life competitors beat Abacus Life on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

