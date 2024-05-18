Contrasting Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) & First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Dividends

Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 6.26% 24.03% 4.46% First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and First Bancorp of Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and First Bancorp of Indiana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and First Bancorp of Indiana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 1.33 $64.39 million $3.71 19.41 First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer loans, such as auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; mortgage and home equity loans; and current rates and secured deposits. It also accepts various business deposit accounts including commercial, business, small business, and community first checking accounts; lending services comprising relationship bankers; commercial real estate, equipment, owner occupied and investment real estate financing, as well as working capital line of credit, business loans, and small business administration. In addition, the company provides treasury management, online banking, merchant services, remote capture, and debit and credit card services. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.