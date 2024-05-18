Contrasting Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) & Its Competitors

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) is one of 115 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Grom Social Enterprises to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Grom Social Enterprises alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -309.92% -71.55% -57.60% Grom Social Enterprises Competitors -151.08% -18.62% -8.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises’ rivals have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grom Social Enterprises and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Grom Social Enterprises Competitors 1055 4484 10307 290 2.61

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 10.34%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grom Social Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $4.04 million -$12.53 million -0.03 Grom Social Enterprises Competitors $8.84 billion $1.91 billion -36,775.12

Grom Social Enterprises’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises. Grom Social Enterprises is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grom Social Enterprises rivals beat Grom Social Enterprises on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Grom Social Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.