Control Empresarial De Capital Acquires 50,000 Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 50,000 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,168,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,752,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ProKidney alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 30,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 14,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $19,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 33,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00.

ProKidney Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ PROK opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. ProKidney Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $13.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ProKidney by 10,984.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProKidney by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PROK

ProKidney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.