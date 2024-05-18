Copa (NYSE:CPA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPA. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $109.69 on Friday. Copa has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copa will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,060,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Copa by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,944,000 after acquiring an additional 267,373 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 3,647.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 254,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Copa by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,923,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,134,000 after purchasing an additional 218,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,246,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

