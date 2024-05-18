Copa (NYSE:CPA) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $109.84, but opened at $113.10. Copa shares last traded at $107.68, with a volume of 392,894 shares.

The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,060,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,944,000 after acquiring an additional 267,373 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Copa by 3,647.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 254,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Copa by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,923,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,134,000 after purchasing an additional 218,236 shares during the period. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $9,246,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

