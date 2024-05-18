Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.
Copart Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CPRT opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48. Copart has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $58.58.
In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
