Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Short Interest Update

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 21,120,000 shares. Approximately 22.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $55,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,123. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 40.2% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 401,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 115,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

