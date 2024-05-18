Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.25

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 26686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRBG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

