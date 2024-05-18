CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Short Interest Update

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorMedix

In other CorMedix news, CEO Joseph Todisco acquired 13,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $50,718.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 352,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,617.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorMedix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after buying an additional 102,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CorMedix by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 138,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMD opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CorMedix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CorMedix from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

CorMedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

