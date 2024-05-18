CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 588,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CorVel were worth $145,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,965,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CorVel by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in CorVel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CorVel by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $271.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $272.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Activity

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 310,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,980,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $211,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 310,534 shares in the company, valued at $81,980,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,585. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Stories

