Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

CBRL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $69.87. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $116.05.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

