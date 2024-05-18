Craig Hallum Trims Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Target Price to $9.00

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday.

Electrovaya stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. Electrovaya has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electrovaya will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Electrovaya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the third quarter worth approximately $9,582,000. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

