Craig Hallum Trims Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Target Price to $17.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FENC has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.33 million, a P/E ratio of 234.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $476,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,313.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $207,118.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $476,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,313.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 373,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 302,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 48,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

