Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 903,610 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 708% from the previous session’s volume of 111,881 shares.The stock last traded at $17.83 and had previously closed at $18.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $662.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

