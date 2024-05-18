Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,800 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 488,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 193,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,384,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 637,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 76,113 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 51,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 107,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 50,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.