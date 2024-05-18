Critical Review: Asset Entities (ASST) and Its Competitors

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) is one of 439 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Asset Entities to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asset Entities and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Asset Entities $277,038.00 -$4.93 million -0.96 Asset Entities Competitors $1.97 billion $295.15 million 16.85

Asset Entities’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Asset Entities. Asset Entities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

5.5% of Asset Entities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Asset Entities has a beta of 8.29, meaning that its stock price is 729% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asset Entities’ peers have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Asset Entities and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asset Entities -1,538.71% -132.88% -127.81% Asset Entities Competitors -59.00% -30.84% -7.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Asset Entities and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asset Entities 0 0 0 0 N/A Asset Entities Competitors 2199 14676 29296 765 2.61

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 13.53%. Given Asset Entities’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asset Entities has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Asset Entities peers beat Asset Entities on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services. It serves retail investors, creators, and influencers. Asset Entities Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. The company is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

