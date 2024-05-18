Critical Review: Asset Entities (ASST) and Its Competitors

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) is one of 439 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Asset Entities to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Asset Entities and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Asset Entities
|$277,038.00
|-$4.93 million
|-0.96
|Asset Entities Competitors
|$1.97 billion
|$295.15 million
|16.85
Asset Entities’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Asset Entities. Asset Entities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Volatility & Risk
Asset Entities has a beta of 8.29, meaning that its stock price is 729% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asset Entities’ peers have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Asset Entities and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Asset Entities
|-1,538.71%
|-132.88%
|-127.81%
|Asset Entities Competitors
|-59.00%
|-30.84%
|-7.31%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Asset Entities and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Asset Entities
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Asset Entities Competitors
|2199
|14676
|29296
|765
|2.61
As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 13.53%. Given Asset Entities’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asset Entities has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Asset Entities peers beat Asset Entities on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
About Asset Entities
Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services. It serves retail investors, creators, and influencers. Asset Entities Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. The company is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.
