Croda International (LON:CRDA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.35

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.35 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 4,883 ($61.33), with a volume of 350870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,818 ($60.51).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRDA shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($65.31) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($66.57) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Croda International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRDA

Croda International Trading Down 0.9 %

Croda International Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3,859.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,782.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,747.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.78) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,934.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Croda International

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,954 ($62.22), for a total transaction of £40,622.80 ($51,020.85). Insiders have purchased a total of 9 shares of company stock worth $43,032 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.