Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 35,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 453,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Specifically, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,259 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Cryoport Stock Down 7.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $623.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 285.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 57,348 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter worth $3,250,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cryoport by 28.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,356,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 298,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cryoport by 17.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,062,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after purchasing an additional 313,853 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

