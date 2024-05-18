CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 516,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $34,852.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,335,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,989,850.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,400. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get CSP alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSP in the third quarter worth about $367,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSP during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,383,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CSP by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSP by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 207,253 shares during the period. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Price Performance

Shares of CSP stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. CSP has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

CSP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSPI

About CSP

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.