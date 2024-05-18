CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 516,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $34,852.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,335,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,989,850.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,400. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSP in the third quarter worth about $367,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSP during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,383,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CSP by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSP by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 207,253 shares during the period. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSP Price Performance
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.99%.
CSP Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CSPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.
About CSP
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
