CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CSW Industrials stock opened at $240.37 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $132.78 and a 52-week high of $252.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,722.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
