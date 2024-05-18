CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $240.37 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $132.78 and a 52-week high of $252.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,849,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,133. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,722.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

