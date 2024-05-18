Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.37% from the company’s previous close.

CGEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -0.01. Cullinan Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.42. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cullinan Oncology

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,628,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

