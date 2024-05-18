Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEMGet Free Report) shares traded down 6.6% on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $28.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cullinan Oncology traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $24.95. 365,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 626,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGEM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,628,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 380.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 609,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 482,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $997.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -0.01.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.42. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

