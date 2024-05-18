Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $26.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday.

Curis Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of CRIS opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.59. Curis has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $18.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.11). Curis had a negative return on equity of 224.75% and a negative net margin of 486.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Curis will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Curis by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Curis by 79.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curis by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

