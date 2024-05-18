Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 8,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Cutera Price Performance
Shares of Cutera stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.43. Cutera has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Cutera
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cutera by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 43.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 75.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUTR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair raised Cutera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.
