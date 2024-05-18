Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 8,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Cutera Price Performance

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.43. Cutera has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cutera

In other Cutera news, EVP Michael Karavitis sold 24,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $64,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cutera by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 43.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 75.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUTR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair raised Cutera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

