Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Update

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 700,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTKB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytek Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $117,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,988,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,506.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $266,100. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,012,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,606,000 after buying an additional 122,105 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,947,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,886,000 after acquiring an additional 599,971 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,445,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 99,170 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 825,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

CTKB opened at $6.10 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $800.75 million, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

