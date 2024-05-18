Cytosorbents’ (CTSO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

CTSO opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.62. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.29.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

