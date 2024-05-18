DA Davidson Trims Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Target Price to $17.50

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BANC. Stephens dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Banc of California Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of BANC opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.01%.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley acquired 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Banc of California by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,853,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,478 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 0.7% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,040,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,997,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after buying an additional 1,791,992 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,180,000 after buying an additional 762,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

