Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Down 5.2% in April

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Dada Nexus by 615.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DADA opened at $1.93 on Friday. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $510.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $381.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DADA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.10 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

