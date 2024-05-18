Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Raised to “Buy” at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Dawson James downgraded Daré Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Daré Bioscience stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.31. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.03.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.37% of Daré Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

