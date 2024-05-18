Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.58.

DDOG stock opened at $120.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.19 and a 200 day moving average of $120.61. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.22, a PEG ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $15,064,484.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,419,630.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $15,064,484.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,419,630.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 712,402 shares of company stock worth $89,071,727. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

