Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 1,354,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,451,384 shares.The stock last traded at $404.51 and had previously closed at $414.02.
The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
