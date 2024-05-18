Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.63.

NYSE DELL opened at $149.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $150.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.91 and its 200 day moving average is $94.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

