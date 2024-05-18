Desjardins Comments on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.82.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

Insider Activity

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:GRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C($0.76). The firm had revenue of C$129.80 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Sheila A. Murray purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$72.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,643.00. In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$70.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,325.00. Also, Director Sheila A. Murray acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$72.78 per share, with a total value of C$134,643.00. Insiders purchased 2,850 shares of company stock worth $207,343 over the last ninety days.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

