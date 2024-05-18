Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,558 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $35,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $49.62 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

