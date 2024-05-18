DHT’s (DHT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

DHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DHT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of DHT opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of -0.34. DHT has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,640,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 42.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,122,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

