Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 17,500 shares.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

