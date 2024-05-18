DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Truist Financial

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 2.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,351,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 261,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,377,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,985,000 after acquiring an additional 83,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 355,524 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

