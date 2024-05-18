Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,104,423 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $146,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 53.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

