Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 21,735 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.52% of Patrick Industries worth $144,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In related news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 7,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $910,289.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,316 shares in the company, valued at $12,359,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $590,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,619 shares in the company, valued at $32,995,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 7,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $910,289.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,359,538.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,583 shares of company stock worth $5,317,194 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Patrick Industries stock opened at $111.39 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.28 and a 52 week high of $123.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

