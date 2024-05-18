Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,342 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.39% of Seaboard worth $152,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,346.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.38. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $3,048.01 and a 12 month high of $3,942.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

