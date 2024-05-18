Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 189,706 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $141,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,020,000 after buying an additional 268,966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after buying an additional 424,063 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,641,000 after purchasing an additional 186,337 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,062,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,550,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $42.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Read Our Latest Report on MOS

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.